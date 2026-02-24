The CONCACAF Champions Cup returns to BMO Stadium, as Los Angeles FC looks to finish the job against Honduran outfit Real España.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Los Angeles FC vs Real Espana, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream LAFC vs Real Espana for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Los Angeles FC vs Real Espana kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup BMO Stadium

Los Angeles FC vs Real Espana will kick off on 24 Feb 2026 at 22:00 EST.

Match preview

After a dominant performance in Central America, LAFC enters this second leg with a massive 6–1 aggregate lead, making advancement to the Round of 16 almost a formality.

Major League Soccer

Korean legend Son Heung-min scored one and assisted three in that resounding win, while Denis Bouanga bagged a hat-trick. The Black & Gold have now scored nine times in their last two outings, and their expensive, new-look strike duo is flying after a solid MLS display in a 3-0 win over Inter Miami.

Getty Images

Injury news

Jack Jean-Baptiste scored Real Espana's consolation goal in the first leg, and the Honduran side claimed a chaotic 4–3 win over Lobos UPNFM in the Honduran league at the weekend.

Aaron Long, Igor Jesus and Jacob Shaffelburg are long-term absentees for LAFC.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC vs Real Espana Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Dos Santos Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Campos

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LAF Last match RES 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Real Espana 1 - 6 Los Angeles FC 6 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

