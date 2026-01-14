This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
FC Koeln
RheinEnergieSTADION
Bayern Munich
James Freemantle

FC Koln meet a Harry Kane hurricane when Bayern Munich come to town in the Bundesliga: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich continue their relentless march to another Bundesliga crown with a trip to FC Koln. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Koln vs Bayern Munich, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia

How to watch and live stream FC Koln vs Bayern Munich free

FC Koln vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
RheinEnergieSTADION

FC Koln vs Bayern Munich kicks off on 14 Jan 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT. 

Match preview

Bayern already lead nearest rivals Dortmund by 11 points after 16 matches in the Bundesliga title race, scoring 63 times and 12 times in their last two outings. England legend Harry Kane already has 20 league goals, well on track to equal or better his tally of 36 strikes in the 2023-24 season. If he gets there, he might start eyeing Robert Lewandowski's all-time single-season record of 41 Bundesliga goals in the 2020-21 campaign. Michael Olise and Luis Diaz are Bayern's chief providers with nine and eight Bundesliga assists this season, respectively. 

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-WOLFSBURGGetty Images

Koln are just five points above the relegation zone and winless in seven outings, although last time out they did snap a three-match losing streak with a 2-2 draw against Heidenheim.

Injuries, suspensions & match facts

Koln will be without suspended midfielder Eric Martel. 

Jamal Musiala is still out for Bayern, so expect Serge Gnabry to continue in attack behind Kane. Joshua Kimmich is a doubt, so Bayern will opt for Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlovic in the engine room. 

Bayern have scored at least three goals in 20 of their 26 fixtures this term.

Bayern have only kept two clean sheets in their last 11 across all competitions. 

FC Bayern München v VfL Wolfsburg - BundesligaGetty Images

Team news & squads

FC Koeln vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

FC KoelnHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFCB
1
M. Schwaebe
5
T. Krauss
22
J. Simpson-Pusey
28
S. Sebulonsen
8
D. Huseinbasic
29
J. Thielmann
18
I. Bergmann Johannesson
17
A. Castro-Montes
19
M. El Mala
30
M. Buelter
16
J. Kaminski
1
M. Neuer
27
K. Laimer
2
D. Upamecano
21
H. Ito
4
J. Tah
8
L. Goretzka
45
A. Pavlovic
17
M. Olise
14
L. Diaz
7
S. Gnabry
9
H. Kane

4-2-3-1

FCBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Kwasniok

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

KOE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

KOE

Last 5 matches

FCB

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

0