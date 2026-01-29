Romanian giants FCSB must beat Turkish side Fenerbahce to keep their hopes of advancing into the Europa League playoffs alive.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC FCSB vs Fenerbahce as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

FC FCSB vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Arena Nationala

Today's game between FC FCSB and Fenerbahce will kick off on 29 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

FCSB's slim hopes of advancing into the Europa League playoffs will evaporate if they fail to beat Fenerbahce here. Coach Elias Charalampous knows that he'll also be relying on other results going their way.

Fenerbahce have an outside chance of qualifying automatically for the round of 16, three points behind eighth-placed Real Betis, but a playoff spot is more likely.

Getty Images

Key stats, injury news, suspensions

Daniel Birligea is suspended for the hosts, while Milan Skriniar is suspended for Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten on the road in 11 games, winning eight.

FCSB have failed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last six matches, conceding at least three goals three times.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

FC FCSB vs Fenerbahce Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Charalampous Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Tedesco

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FCS Last 2 matches FB 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Fenerbahce 3 - 1 FC FCSB

FC FCSB 0 - 1 Fenerbahce 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

