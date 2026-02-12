Cruz Azul, holding a commanding aggregate lead from the first leg, will aim to secure their advancement to the next round by avoiding defeat against Vancouver FC in Puebla.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Olimpico Universitario

Cruz Azul and Vancouver FC will kick off on 13 Feb 2026, at 01:00 GMT and 20:00 EST.

Match Preview

Cruz Azul's four-match winning streak ended with a 1-1 draw against Toluca in their most recent Liga MX Clausura match on February 7, following their dominant 3-0 thrashing of Vancouver FC in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One in Langley. With a commanding aggregate lead, the Mexican side has one foot in the Round of 16 and will look to avoid defeat in the return leg at Estadio Cuauhtémoc.

Vancouver, on the other hand, have been inactive since their 3-0 first-leg defeat to Cruz Azul and remain winless in their last five matches across all competitions. The Canadian side must now score at least four unanswered goals in the return leg to advance to the Round of 16 outright, or score exactly three without reply to force extra time.

Injuries, key stats

Azul will be without Gabriel "Toro" Fernández after he sustained an injury in the first-leg win over Vancouver, while Kevin Mier and Jesús Orozco remain sidelined for the entire 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup as they were not registered for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Vancouver will be without any reported new injuries or suspensions from the first-leg defeat, with the squad appearing fully available for the return leg.

This will be the second-ever meeting between Azul and Whitecaps.

Cruz Azul, as defending champions, are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Canadian opposition in the competition (two wins, two draws), showcasing their dominance over teams from the north.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager N. Larcamon Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Nash

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CRU Last match VAN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Vancouver FC 0 - 3 Cruz Azul 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

