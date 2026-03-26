Colombia vs Croatia is the first-ever men's international meeting between these two nations as they fine-tune preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Colombia vs Croatia, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Colombia vs Croatia with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Colombia vs Croatia for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Colombia vs Croatia kick-off time

Colombia vs Croatia kicks off on 26 Mar 2026 at 19:30 EST and 23:30 GMT.

Match preview

Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombia side is currently on a nine-match unbeaten streak, most recently beating Australia 3-0 thanks to goals from James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and Jefferson Lerma.

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Croatia topped their UEFA qualifying group with 22 points and enters this match following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Montenegro. Los Cafeteros have not lost in over a year, while Croatia have won seven of their last eight encounters, so this is a clash of in-form teams. Look out for veteran opposing skippers Rodriguez and Luka Modric, both formerly of Real Madrid. Modric will win his 195th cap, while Minnesota United playmaker Rodriguez is in line to win his 123rd.

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Key stats

Colombian attacker Luis Diaz has 15 goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Yerry Mina and forward Jhon Durán are injured for Colombia.

Croatia's Manchester City duo Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić are sidelined with injuries.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: