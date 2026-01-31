CF America will be out to register their maiden victory of the 2026 Liga MX, but they will be up against a Necaxa side keen to avoid a third loss in a row.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of CF America vs Necaxa, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

CF America vs Necaxa kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Banorte

CF America and Necaxa will kick off on 31 Jan 2026 at 22:00 GMT and 17:00 EST.

Match preview

America have had a poor start to the current season as they are winless, having recorded two draws and one defeat. The Eagles find themselves placed 15th in the Liga MX standings after drawing with Pachuca in their most recent game and they are in need of a victory, which would hopefully kickstart their season.

Meanwhile, Necaxa have lost back-to-back matches after starting their campaign with a victory over Santos Laguna. The Aguascalientes-based side are occupying the 13th spot in the league standings and a win at America would elevate them into the top eight if other results go their way.

Getty Images

Injury news & key stats

Israel Reyes, Rodrigo Aguirre, Alejandro Zendejas, Erick Sanchez, and Henry Martin are the players on America's injury list.

Their opponents, Necaxa, have been dealt a blow as Julian Carranza is sidelined due to suspension.

Necaxa are undefeated in their last four matches against America, having recorded three draws and one victory.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

CF America vs Necaxa Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Jardine Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Varini

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

