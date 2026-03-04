Club América welcomes FC Juárez to the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes for a Matchday 9 clash in the Liga MX Clausura.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of CF America vs FC Juarez as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch CF America vs FC Juarez with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CF America vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Banorte

CF America vs FC Juarez will kick off on 5 Mar 2026 at 22:00 EST.

Match preview

América is coming off the back of a thumping by Tigres, while Juárez notched a somewhat surprising 3-1 win over Atlas.

América is battling inconsistency after racking up a 4-0 win over Puebla, only to be humbled by Tigres in the next matchday. With the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 on the horizon, manager André Jardine has plenty to ponder.

Getty Images

The Bravos arrive with momentum after a convincing 3-1 win, although their defensive record is a concern, shipping 13 goals in seven Clausura matches.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Vinicius Lima is suspended, while Dagoberto Espinoza and Erick Sánchez are injured.

Bryan Romero, Ettson Ayon and Madson are injured for Juarez.

José Luis Rodríguez has three goals and three assists in the Clausura for Juarez.

America has won eight of the last 10 meetings between these sides.

Team news & squads

CF America vs FC Juarez Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Jardine Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Caixinha

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs FC Juarez today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: