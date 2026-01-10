This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
team-logoCD Guadalajara
Estadio Akron
team-logoPachuca
STREAM LIVE ON UNIVERSO
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's CD Guadalajara vs Pachuca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX returns with an intriguing opening-week matchup as Chivas de Guadalajara hosts Pachuca at Estadio Akron. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of CD Guadalajara vs Pachuca, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAUNIVERSO
UKBet365

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

CD Guadalajara vs Pachuca kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Akron

Today's game between CD Guadalajara and Pachuca will kick off at 6 pm ET and 11 pm GMT.

Match context

Both sides begin their Clausura campaign eager to set the tone early, with recent history adding extra intrigue to this clash. Chivas enter the new tournament with confidence, particularly against the Tuzos. Gabriel Milito’s side have enjoyed the upper hand in recent meetings, going unbeaten against Pachuca over the last seven encounters, collecting key victories both home and away. 

Chivas Guadalajara Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images

Chivas have kept a clean sheet in five of those seven matches, showcasing a level of consistency that has been key to sustaining their streak against Pachucha. That run has helped reinforce a growing belief within the squad, especially when playing in front of their home supporters, where the atmosphere at Akron is expected to be lively for the season opener.

With momentum, home advantage, and recent results on their side, Chivas enter the match as slight favorites, though Pachuca have enough quality to keep the contest tight. A close, competitive game is expected—one that should offer an early glimpse into both teams’ ambitions for the Clausura in these early stages.

Pachuca v Pumas UNAM - Play-In Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images

Pachuca enter the Clausura after an up-and-down regular phase in the Apertura, managing to secure competitive positions but lacking consistent results against Chivas. They will be hoping to end Chivas’ dominance in this clash, but will have to play out of their skin to ensure they get something out of this, away from home. As Liga MX action resumes, this matchup promises intensity, tactical intrigue, and a meaningful first step in the race for playoff positioning.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara vs Pachuca Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Milito

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Solari

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

For Chivas, one of the players generating the most excitement ahead of the tournament opener is new signing Brian Gutiérrez. Despite having just arrived at the Rebaño Sagrado, the talented midfielder quickly adapted to the team’s needs and integrated seamlessly into its dynamic.

Pachuca's top players currently include attacking threats such as Luis Quiñones, Alan Bautista, and Oussama Idrissi, as well as the experienced winger Kenedy.

Form

CDG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

PAC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CDG

Last 5 matches

PAC

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

6

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Chivas have been dominant over Pachuca in recent encounters, with a strong unbeaten streak that includes several wins in the last few meetings. Their last defeat to Pachuca was back in January 2022. In the Apertura 2025 season, Chivas secured an important 1–0 win away at Pachuca.

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0