How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bournemouth vs Sunderland as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bournemouth vs Sunderland kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Today's game between Bournemouth and Sunderland will kick-off at 28 Feb 2026, 12:30.

Match Preview

Getty Images

Mid-table stability meets a clash of form this Saturday as Bournemouth host a struggling Sunderland at the Vitality Stadium. With both teams effectively clear of the relegation scrap, the focus shifts to a top-half finish in what has been a highly respectable Premier League return for the Black Cats.

The two sides are separated by just two points in the standings. Bournemouth (8th) are enjoying a stellar unbeaten run, while Sunderland (12th) has hit a rocky patch, losing three of their last four league outings.

The reverse fixture in November was a modern classic. Sunderland clawed back from 2–0 down to win 3–2, thanks to goals from Enzo Le Fée and Brian Brobbey. Bournemouth will be eager for revenge to avoid a season sweep.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bournemouth vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: