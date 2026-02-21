How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt will kick-off at 21 Feb 2026, 14:30.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena this Saturday. While the Rekordmeister sits six points clear at the top, they face a resurgent Frankfurt side under new management in a match that could be complicated by heavy snowfall in Bavaria.

Bayern Munich is looking to maintain its momentum ahead of next week’s massive "Der Klassiker" against Borussia Dortmund. Vincent Kompany’s men have been in ruthless form, recently dispatching Werder Bremen 3-0. With 57 points from 22 matches and a staggering +63 goal difference, they remain the heavy favourites at home.

Eintracht Frankfurt, currently 7th, appears to have found a second wind under new coach Albert Riera. The Eagles snapped a winless streak with a dominant 3-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend. Despite being massive underdogs, Riera’s tactical flexibility—including using left-back Nathaniel Brown in a central "inverted" role—has made them far more unpredictable.

