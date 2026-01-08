Few Premier League fixtures carry the weight, history, and intensity of Arsenal versus Liverpool. When these two heavyweights meet at the Emirates Stadium, the contest is rarely short of drama, goals, and moments of elite quality. This latest chapter arrives at a crucial stage of the season, with both clubs chasing vastly important objectives.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Arsenal vs Liverpool, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Arsenal vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Liverpool will kick-off at 3 pm ET and 8 pm GMT.

Match context

Normally, this would be a top-of-the-table clash with huge implications on the title race, but this time, due to Liverpool’s woes this season, it is anything but. Nevertheless, this clash takes on huge importance, especially for the Gunners in their bid to clinch the title in over two decades.

A win for Arsenal wouldn’t just be sweet revenge after their narrow 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture, but it would also be a massive statement against the outgoing champions. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners go into this game as Premier League leaders, holding a significant advantage at the top of the standings and aiming to extend their title push.

Getty Images

The London giants are enjoying excellent momentum, unbeaten in recent matches with seven straight wins across competitions. At home, Arsenal have been dominant — and boast one of the best home records in the league with very few goals conceded and no defeats suffered this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, sit fourth and are well out of the title race — 14 points behind Arsenal. They are focused on securing Champions League football next season rather than defending their title. The Reds, however, are currently on an unbeaten run in league and cup fixtures, despite dropping points in a number of recent draws.

Getty Images

They first dropped points against Leeds in a goalless draw before playing out a dramatic 2-2 draw with Fulham, results that snapped a five-match winning run in all competitions. Avoiding defeat against Arsenal would help maintain momentum in the top four and keep confidence high amid a challenging run of fixtures. Liverpool’s resilience and unbeaten run mean they cannot be written off — especially if key attackers return; however, the Gunners head into this one as favourites.

Team news & squads

Arteta may only be missing three players for the visit of Liverpool; Max Dowman and Cristhian Mosquera are definitely out with ankle problems, and Riccardo Calafiori is a question mark with his unspecified injury.

Arne Slot, meanwhile, has highlighted uncertainty over Hugo Ekitike’s availability due to a hamstring knock. Mohamed Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Alexander Isak is out long-term, limiting attacking options. Giovanni Leoni (ACL) and Wataru Endo (ankle) will also play no part in today's game.

