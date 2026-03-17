Arsenal’s quest for a historic quadruple continues in this finely poised Champions League round of 16 tie when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to London.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen will kick off on 17 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Arsenal took another step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Everton, in turn extending their unbeaten run to 13 competitive outings (W10, D3), thanks to a goal from 16-year-old Max Dowman, the youngest goal-scorer in the competition's history. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have also just one of their 16 UCL home games (W13, D2), and that was against eventual winners PSG.

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Leverkusen followed up the first leg with another draw against Bayern Munich at the weekend. Not since 2001/02 have Leverkusen progressed to a UCL quarter final. Coach Kasper Hjulmand's side is unbeaten in four UCL games, though, and will be determined to make it a difficult evening for the Gunners.

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Key stats & injury news

Leandro Trossard remains a doubt for Arsenal, while Aleix Garcia and Martin Terrier may miss out for Leverkusen after picking up knocks against Bayern.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: