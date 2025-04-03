How to buy Lady Gaga UK Tour tickets today: Presale ticket links, prices, resale & more

Ready for the new Gaga tour in the UK? Look no further than this guide to bring you all you need to secure tickets to see her live this year

Lady Gaga has officially announced a full worldwide tour, so get ready for the Mayhem Ball Tour. The Tour will span across several cities in the US and Europe, plus Singapore and Mexico City, taking place from the last week of April until the end of November of 2025.

The first leg of the tour starts in Mexico City on April 29th and then travels to Singapore for four dates. The tickets for Mexico and Singapore were released early, which left many fans wondering if a full-blown tour was coming their way and that sure has been the case.

The announcement comes after she broke the streaming record for her hit single 'Die With A Smile' with Bruno Mars, for which she won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year. It also follows the release of her sixth studio album 'Mayhem' on March 7th, with the single 'Abracadabra', which hit the charts with a bang.

Getty Images

Her fans who are dubbed the 'Little Monsters' have already come out in numbers for the presale releases to secure their chance at seeing Lady Gaga live on stage. The New York native last toured in 2022 during her 'The Chromatica Ball' tour.

Fans will get to hear the star's newest tracks from the number one charting album 'Myahem' plus some of the biggest hits from her illustrious career no doubt. There's one thing for sure, the demand to see Lady Gaga live is at an all-time high. If you like the sound of catching Lady Gaga in this phase of her musical venture in the UK, let GOAL tell you how you can score tickets to see her live.

When is Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball Tour?

Getty Images

The tour begins in Mexico City on April 29th, 2025, making its way to Singapore next and then several states in the US. Gaga then has a few shows in Toronto before hopping over the Atlantic to start the European leg of the tour which starts in London on 29th September. The grand tour celebrating the star's new album 'Mayhem' finished off with the last show in Paris on 22nd November 2025.

How to get presale Lady Gaga UK Mayhem Ball Tour tickets

Getty Images

Presale tickets for the Mayhem Ball Tour went on sale on 31st March which almost sold out immediately for tickets worldwide. There however could be a small number of tickets available for VIP presale tickets which of course tend to be on the pricier side. But, if you missed out on the initial presale buzz and were signed up, it might be worth still checking if there are any tickets left to buy earlier.

Where to buy Lady Gaga UK Mayhem Ball Tour tickets

If you miss out on the presale or general sales on official sites, then you can always catch some resale tickets on StubHub. As always, the prices might be higher for resale, but if you want to see Lady Gaga belt her new tunes live in the flesh, they are the best option for securing super in-demand tickets.

How much are Lady Gaga UK Mayhem Ball Tour tickets?

Getty Images

Tickets for Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball Tour start at around €67 and can go up to €720. Of course, the prices depend on the seating categories, whether you are sitting or standing, and, most importantly, what stadium area you will be watching from.

The presales have revealed a closer look at the pricing categories:

VIP 1 Hospitality Package: €714.00

€714.00 VIP 2 Gold VIP Package: €469.00

€469.00 VIP 3 Silver VIP Package: €317.50

€317.50 VIP 4 Early VIP Package: €493.00

€493.00 Golden circle standing: €201.60

€201.60 General admission standing: €168.00

€168.00 Premium seats: €201.60

€201.60 Seated tickets: €168,00 / €140,00 / €106,40 / €84,00 / €67,20

What are the Lady Gaga UK Tour dates?

Getty Images

Lady Gaga has four London dates at the O2 Arena, starting from the 29th September. Situated in Greenwich the O2 has a capacity of 20,000 people and since its opening in 2007 has been used for several concerts by artists like Prince, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and many more. The O2 also staged events for the 2012 London Olympics and other sporting events like WWE Money In The Bank, ATP World Tour Finals and many more making it a versatile venue.

The full UK dates are as follows:

September 29th: London, O2 Arena

London, O2 Arena September 30th: London, O2 Arena

London, O2 Arena October 2nd: London, O2 Arena

London, O2 Arena October 4th: London, O2 Arena

Full list of dates for Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball Tour