How to buy Celtics vs Pistons tickets: NBA Dates, ticket prices & more

The Boston Celtics travel to take on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena for an intense Eastern Conference basketball showdown. Boston features a championship-caliber lineup with relentless scoring talent, while Detroit brings a dynamic young core eager to push the pace on their home floor.
GOAL provides all the details required to grab your seats today. Read on for key fixture dates, venue information, primary box office details, and secondary ticketing options.
When is Celtics vs Pistons?
Date & Time
Fixture
Location
Tickets
October 20, 2026, 3:00 PM EST
Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons
Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
Where to buy Celtics vs Pistons tickets?
Official single-game tickets for home games at Little Caesars Arena are distributed directly through the primary ticketing platform on the official Detroit Pistons website via Ticketmaster.
If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.
How much are Celtics vs Pistons tickets?
Primary single-game tickets sold directly through the official team ticket office typically start around $40 to $45 for upper-level seats, depending on availability and seat tier.
If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. On secondary markets, entry-level tickets start as low as $36 to $37 for upper-level seating.
Everything you need to know about Celtics vs Pistons
Attending a game at Little Caesars Arena requires keeping a few key venue guidelines in mind to guarantee a smooth experience on game day:
- Venue Location & Doors Open: The game is hosted at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Arena doors generally open 90 minutes prior to scheduled tip-off, giving supporters plenty of time to enter, explore concourse options, and find their seats before player warmups.
- Digital Ticketing Policy: Little Caesars Arena operates on a fully mobile ticketing model. All ticket holders must present valid digital barcodes via their mobile devices for entry at security gates.
- Bag Restrictions: The arena enforces a strict policy prohibiting large backpacks, purses, and hard-sided bags. Small wallets, clutches, and clear bags smaller than 4 x 6 x 1.5 inches are allowed, while medical or diaper bags undergo mandatory screening.
- Cashless Venue: Little Caesars Arena is completely cashless across all concessions, merchandise locations, and team stores, accepting credit cards, debit cards, and mobile contactless payments.
- Child Entry Guidelines: Children aged two and older must hold a valid match ticket for admission.