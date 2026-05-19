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Book Belgium vs Iran World Cup Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Belgium vs Iran tickets: World Cup ticket prices, SoFi Stadium information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Belgium vs Iran

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to deliver another unforgettable month of football, and Belgium’s meeting with Iran in Los Angeles is shaping up to be one of the standout clashes of the group stage.

With Belgium continuing to boast one of the strongest squads in international football and Iran carrying huge momentum as one of Asia’s most consistent sides, supporters are already rushing to secure seats for this highly anticipated encounter at SoFi Stadium.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Belgium vs Iran tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality packages, stadium details, and the cheapest available seats online.

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When is Belgium vs Iran?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 21, 2026 - 19:00Belgium vs IranSoFi Stadium, InglewoodTickets

Belgium World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 15, 2026Belgium vs EgyptLumen Field, SeattleTickets
June 21, 2026Belgium vs IranSoFi Stadium, InglewoodTickets
June 26, 2026New Zealand vs BelgiumBC Place, VancouverTickets

Iran World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 15, 2026Iran vs New ZealandSoFi Stadium, InglewoodTickets
June 21, 2026Belgium vs IranSoFi Stadium, InglewoodTickets
June 26, 2026Egypt vs IranLumen Field, SeattleTickets

How can I get Belgium vs Iran tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Belgium vs Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • Official FIFA sales: FIFA continues to release tickets through phased sales periods, including lottery phases and first-come, first-served windows.
  • FIFA resale platform: Supporters can buy verified resale tickets directly from other fans through FIFA’s official ticket marketplace.
  • Secondary ticket marketplaces: StubHub remains one of the fastest ways to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures and high-demand matches.
  • Hospitality packages: Premium hospitality options include guaranteed seating, VIP lounges, exclusive food service, and luxury matchday experiences.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be issued digitally through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

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How much are Belgium vs Iran tickets?

Ticket prices for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches vary depending on seating category, demand, and tournament stage.

The cheapest Belgium vs Iran tickets are currently expected to start from approximately $100 to $180 on resale platforms, while premium, lower-tier seats and hospitality packages can rise significantly.

Fans looking for the best-value seats should buy as early as possible before prices increase closer to kickoff.

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - Quarter-finalsSemi-finals & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about SoFi Stadium

Belgium vs Iran will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, one of the most advanced sporting venues in the world.

Opened in 2020, the stadium is home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers and has quickly become one of the centrepieces of major international sporting events in the United States.

SoFi Stadium is expected to host several major FIFA World Cup 2026 fixtures thanks to its world-class facilities, massive seating capacity, and location close to downtown Los Angeles.

The stadium is expected to host more than 70,000 supporters during the FIFA World Cup, creating an electric atmosphere for one of the tournament’s most exciting group-stage matches

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Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy is as early as possible. Prices are expected to increase closer to the tournament as demand continues to rise.

Current entry-level resale prices are expected to start from around $100 to $180, depending on availability and seating section.

Yes. StubHub provides buyer protection policies to help ensure supporters receive valid tickets before the event.

Yes. Tickets are expected to be managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Yes. Hospitality packages are available through official providers and selected resale marketplaces.

Yes. International visitors are responsible for ensuring they have the appropriate travel documents and visa approval before travelling to the USA.

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