How to buy Aston Villa vs PSG tickets: Champions League ticket prices, resale tickets & more

Aston Villa may be Champions League debutants, but they’ve taken to the competition like ducks to water and they’ll be eager to keep their European dreams alive when French champions, PSG, come calling for the vital second leg of their quarter-final tie on April 15th. If you weren’t one of the 2000 or so lucky Villans who made it to the Parc des Princes for the first leg in Paris, there’s no need to fret, as although demand is high, you could still secure a seat at Villa Park. It promises to be a very special night under the lights and if you manage to get your hands on a match ticket, you could be there soaking up the magical atmosphere in person.

Aston Villa won’t be overawed by the test that awaits them. The 1982 European Cup champions have produced some stellar performances domestically, taking points off four of the top 5 sides in the EPL and in the Champions League this season, beating Bayern Munich and drawing with Juventus. In Unai Emery, they also have a manager who thrives on the European scene, having led teams to a record-breaking four Europa League triumphs.

Villa have been particularly impressive on home turf in Europe and they remain unbeaten in five previous Champions League matches at Villa Park this season, having won four and drawn one of those games. They also only conceded two goals during those five games. It will give Emery’s men a boost in confidence as they head into their biggest match of the season to date.

French champions, PSG, will reach the Champions League semi-finals for the fourth time in six seasons if they do manage to dispatch English opposition for a second round in a row. The Parisiens, whose only previous European success was winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1996, are hoping this is the year when they finally claim Europe’s premier club competition crown.

It may have been another season of French dominance for PSG, but they did make a sluggish start to their Champions League campaign picking up just 4pts from their first five group phase matches. They recovered just in time, to finish 15th in the standings and progress to the knockouts. Luis Enrique’s men are now firing on all cylinders and will be confident of maintaining their quest for European glory.

First legs can be exciting, but second legs are always where it matters most and you won’t want to miss this Villa Park thriller. Let GOAL help you book your Aston Villa vs PSG tickets now, so you can be part of an unforgettable European night. Check out all the vital Champions League ticket information, from where you can buy them, to how much they'll cost and much more.

When is the Aston Villa vs PSG Champions League match?

When: Tuesday, April 15 Kick-off: 8 pm (BST) Where: Villa Park, Birmingham

Villa Park is a football stadium in Birmingham, which has been the home of Aston Villa since 1897. The stadium, which has a capacity of 42,785, has staged numerous England internationals over the years, as well as most FA Cup semi-finals. The stadium has undergone various stages of renovation and development, resulting in the current stand configuration of the Holte End, Trinity Road Stand, North Stand and Doug Ellis Stand. Further redevelopment plans though, which would have increased stadium capacity to over 50,000, have been postponed indefinitely.

Aside from football-related uses, Villa Park has seen various concerts staged along with other sporting events including boxing bouts and international rugby league and rugby union matches.

Aston Villa vs PSG Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

Aston Villa's top Category A ticket prices for Premier League games range between £50-100, but those prices can double for Champions League matches. On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure Aston Villa vs PSG seats from €300 up to €3,000.

How to buy Aston Villa vs PSG Champions League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

You can purchase tickets for Aston Villa home games in several ways. By visiting the club’s website www.avfc.co.uk, calling their customer service team on 0333 323 1874, or visiting their ticket office in person, which is located in Villa Park's North Stand car park.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

How to watch or stream the Aston Villa vs PSG Champions League match

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Aston Villa vs PSG match, it will be shown live on Prime Video in the UK. Amazon Prime Video is included with a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually, or it can be purchased as a standalone subscription for £5.99 per month.

In France, Canal+ televises and live streams all Champions League matches via its family of linear channels as well as via its corresponding mobile streaming app myCANAL. CANAL+ Total unites everything in one package: TV, streaming and sports. For the first 6 months, CANAL+ covers half of the monthly subscription fee, which is €12.50. After that, the regular monthly subscription fee of €24.99 is payable, with a minimum contract of 12 months.

How did Aston Villa and PSG qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals?

Champions League newbies, Aston Villa, were firing on all cylinders from the get-go. They wrapped up three straight wins at the start of the league phase of the competition, including a 1-0 win against Bayern Munich at Villa Park. Despite losing to Club Brugge in Belgium, Emery’s men finished the league phase on a high to grab the vital 8th position in the standings, which saw them bypass the first knockout round. Villa faced Club Brugge again in the last-16 stage and avenged their November defeat in style, winning both legs to cruise through 6-1 on aggregate.

While Villa fired out of the blocks, PSG were slow to get going during the group phase of this season’s Champions League. They needed an injury-time own goal to beat Girona 1-0 in their first league encounter and then lost 3 of their following four matches. Thankfully for fans of Les Rouge-et-Bleu, their side recovered just in time, winning all three of their remaining league fixtures. A 15th-place finish saw Enrique’s men book a place in the knockout phase play-offs. Fellow French outfit, Brest, awaited in the last-32 and PSG brushed them aside with ease, scoring 10 goals without conceding any over the two legs. An extremely tough-looking encounter with Liverpool was next on the schedule, and so it proved to be. Despite trailing 1-0 after the 1st leg in Paris, PSG produced a stunning second-leg display at Anfield. Their 1-0 success in normal time meant that the tie went to extra-time and penalties. While Liverpool fluffed their lines in the shootout, PSG showed ice-cool nerves to keep their European dreams alive and kicking.