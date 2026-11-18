Andrea Bocelli brings his celebrated Romanza tour to Abu Dhabi for an unforgettable night of operatic magic. The legendary Italian tenor will perform at the iconic Etihad Arena, celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of his breakthrough album. Fans can expect a breathtaking mix of iconic classical crossover ballads and operatic arias.

GOAL has all the information you need regarding venue details seating and how to secure your tickets right now so you do not miss out on this spectacular musical event.

When is Andrea Bocelli Romanza live in Abu Dhabi?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Wednesday 2 December 2026 6:00 PM Andrea Bocelli Romanza Live Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy Andrea Bocelli Romanza live in Abu Dhabi?

For those looking to secure their seats the official ticket sales platforms include Ticketmaster AE Platinumlist and the Etihad Arena website. These are the primary sources for general admission and reserved seating at the venue.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It serves as a secondary platform where fans can find availability for high demand events.

How much are Andrea Bocelli Romanza live in Abu Dhabi tickets?

The cheapest ticket options for this highly anticipated event start at just AED 295 through official providers like Ticketmaster AE and the Etihad Arena box office. Prices will vary depending on your chosen seating category and proximity to the stage.

If official general allocations sell out secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last minute seats.

Everything you need to know about Andrea Bocelli Romanza live in Abu Dhabi

The upcoming performance marks a massive milestone in the career of the iconic tenor. The Romanza album turned operatic singing into an arena filling spectacle producing hits like Con te partiro that have defined his musical journey.

The Etihad Arena on Yas Island provides the perfect acoustic backdrop for his powerful vocals. Backed by a full live orchestra and guest soloists the performance will turn the arena into a magnificent concert hall. Fans travelling to Yas Island can also enjoy the surrounding entertainment district before doors open.