How to buy Algeria vs Austria tickets: World Cup ticket prices, GEHA Field at Arrowhead information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to bring another unforgettable summer of football across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with Algeria facing Austria in a highly anticipated group-stage clash at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

With Algeria aiming to make a strong impression on their return to the world stage and Austria looking to continue their rise as one of Europe’s most organised international sides, demand for tickets is expected to be extremely high.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Algeria vs Austria tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality packages, stadium details, and the best platforms to secure seats before they sell out.

When is Algeria vs Austria?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 27, 2026 - 19:00 Algeria vs Austria GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets

Algeria World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Venue & City Tickets June 16, 2026 Argentina vs Algeria Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO, USA Tickets June 22, 2026 Jordan vs Algeria Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco Bay Area), USA Tickets June 27, 2026 Algeria vs Austria Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO, USA Tickets

Austria World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Venue & City Tickets June 16, 2026 Austria vs Jordan Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco), USA Tickets June 22, 2026 Argentina vs Austria AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas), USA Tickets June 27, 2026 Algeria vs Austria Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO, USA Tickets

How can I get Algeria vs Austria tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Algeria vs Austria at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA Sales: FIFA continues to release ticket inventory during different sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA continues to release ticket inventory during different sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA Resale Platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from supporters who can no longer attend.

Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from supporters who can no longer attend. Secondary Ticket Platforms: Platforms such as StubHub are among the quickest ways to secure seats for high-demand World Cup fixtures.

Platforms such as StubHub are among the quickest ways to secure seats for high-demand World Cup fixtures. Hospitality Packages: Premium experiences include VIP seating, private lounges, exclusive catering and priority stadium access.

All World Cup tickets are expected to be delivered digitally through FIFA’s mobile ticketing system. Supporters should ensure account details match across platforms to simplify transfers and access.

How much are Algeria vs Austria tickets?

Ticket prices for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches vary depending on stadium location, seating category, and match demand.

Entry-level group-stage tickets are expected to start from around $60 in the lowest FIFA categories, while premium lower-bowl and hospitality seats can exceed $1,000 for marquee matches.

For Algeria vs Austria, current resale listings are expected to begin from approximately $180 to $350 for upper-tier seating, with prices rising significantly closer to matchday.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Algeria vs Austria will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, one of the loudest and most iconic sporting venues in North America.

Home to the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, the stadium has built a global reputation for its electric atmosphere and massive crowds. The venue is expected to become one of the standout locations of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Arrowhead Stadium has a seating capacity of more than 70,000 and is set to host several major World Cup matches during the tournament.

Fans attending Algeria vs Austria can expect: