Simple hack shows how to add Women's World Cup matches to your Google & iCal calendar

Here's how you can add 2023 Women's World Cup matches onto your Google or iCalendar...

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is just around the corner and fans all over the world are eager to see who will be crowned champions. If you're one of those fans, you'll want to make sure you don't miss a single match.

One way to do that is to add the Women's World Cup matches to your Google or iCal calendar. This will allow you to see all of the matches at a glance, and you'll be able to set reminders so you don't forget to tune in. The people of the Internet never fail to amaze you and this time, it is a Twitter user who has come up with a Women's World Cup calendar.

How to add Women's World Cup matches to your calendar?

Adding the Women's World Cup matches to your calendar is a simple process. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Click here to add the fixtures to your Google Calendar. If you would like to add the games to your iCalendar, click here.

When you get the confirmation pop-up, proceed to add the calendar. You should now have all the fixtures in your calendar, according to your time zones.

Adding the Women's World Cup matches to your calendar is a great way to make sure you don't miss a single match. It's a simple process, and it only takes a few minutes. So what are you waiting for? Add the matches to your calendar today!

Getty

The Women's World Cup is sure to be an exciting tournament, and you don't want to miss a single match. So add the matches to your calendar today, and get ready to cheer on your favorite team!

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is set to be the biggest and best yet. The tournament will be held in Australia and New Zealand, and it will feature a record 32 teams. The United States are the defending champions, but they will face stiff competition from teams the likes of England, Netherlands, and Spain.

The tournament will be played from July 20 to August 20, 2023. The opening match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, and the final will be played at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is sure to be an exciting tournament, and it is sure to help to grow football around the world.