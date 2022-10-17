How did Shaw win Man Utd spot back from Malacia? Red Devils left-back explains

Luke Shaw says hard work and no moaning allowed him to edge his way back in front of Tyrell Malacia in Manchester United’s left-back pecking order.

England international started the season

Lost his place early in the campaign

Now back ahead of a Dutch rival

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international began the season as the Red Devils’ go-to option in a wide defensive berth, but was among those to be dropped following back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Brentford. Summer signing Malacia initially impressed when handed an opportunity to prove his worth, but the Netherlands international has found himself restricted to Premier League bench duty following a 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City.

WHAT THEY SAID: Shaw, who has started top-flight outings against Everton and Newcastle, has told United’s official website of reclaiming his spot: “I just had to keep training hard every day in training, so the manager can see that I was training hard and just waiting for my opportunities," he admitted. "I just had to wait and bide my time because the team was doing well and we were winning. So you can’t moan, you just have to be there every day with the team, being involved and helping the team whether you’re starting or on the bench.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have taken four points from their last two Premier League fixtures, allowing them to sit fifth in the table, but were left frustrated following a goalless draw with Newcastle at Old Trafford on Sunday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Shaw will be hoping to retain his spot for an important home date with Tottenham on Wednesday and a testing trip to Chelsea on Saturday.