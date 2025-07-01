How Rob McElhenney helped Wrexham to historic third promotion - with Phil Parkinson explaining involvement of Hollywood co-owners

Phil Parkinson has explained Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s involvement at Wrexham, with the latter helping to wrap up a historic promotion.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Nerves were understandably jangling in North Wales towards the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Despite bouncing out of the National League and straight through League Two, the Red Dragons found themselves operating under intense pressure once again.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Parkinson’s side have picked up a useful habit of grinding out results during his tenure, and those qualities served them well once again when battling their way to a runners-up finish in League One and rewriting the history books.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Wrexham’s squad have grown accustomed to performing under the brightest of spotlights, courtesy of the club’s award-winning documentary series and regular visits from A-list guests, and Hollywood co-owners are always on hand to offer words of encouragement.

WHAT PARKINSON SAID

Parkinson has told Stuff of the role that Reynolds and McElhenney play at SToK Racecourse: “They’re very involved and to give you an example, we are looking to sign a player and we’ve got a lot of competition to get the signature. I spoke to Rob and Ryan about it and they put a call into the player as well, explained the back story and why we wanted them.

“They both come over depending on work commitments and when they do they will come down to the training ground, have a bit of lunch with the lads and they get involved, and I think they love that. They’re just a part of the team. They integrate with everybody and lighten up the mood.

“Sometimes towards the end of the season, when Rob was here and the tension was building and you could sense it because there were four or five games to go and me and Rob had a chat about what he could do and I just said you need to lighten the mood and let the lads know how well they’ve done to this point and let’s go and embrace this last period and he did that so well.”

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

McElhenney’s words of wisdom did the trick, with Wrexham sparking more wild promotion-winning celebrations that included a third all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas. They are now busy identifying transfer targets that will allow the club to be competitive in the Championship and potentially push on towards the Premier League.