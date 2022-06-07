How to own part of the world’s coolest club as fans are invited to invest in Venezia

The Italian club, famous for their kit and lifestyle apparel drops, are making official club bonds available

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to own a football club? Well, Venezia are giving fans around the world an opportunity to acquire their very own stake in a side that calls one of the most historic cities on the planet home.

Relegation may have been suffered by the ambitious Italian outfit last season, but the intention is to ride the crest of a wave through the famous canals of Venice and back into the big time of Serie A in 2022-23.

Tifosy have partnered with the team’s ownership to help build towards a brighter future on and off the pitch, with supporters from across the global community being invited to register for a chance to purchase official bonds.

How can you acquire a stake in Venezia?

A statement from Tifosy regarding the investment opportunities at Venezia reads: “Work has already begun on the development of the new training centre, with the ownership providing all of the funding until such time that they believe the club has reached financial stability.

“As the club moves into a new phase focused on the long-term future, the ownership now invites Venezia FC's supporters, its local and global community, and all investors, to invest in the Venezia FC Bond alongside the club.

“Funds raised from the Venezia FC Bond will directly finance the construction of the new training centre at Taliercio. The building will include additional training pitches, locker rooms, gym, medical and rehabilitation facilities, and the new club headquarters.”

Interested parties can pre-register for priority access to the bond scheme here.

A minimum investment of €1,000 is required in order to get involved in the fund-raising at Venezia, with an initial fixed-term investment plan of five years being put in place.

Those that choose to get involved will receive 7.5% interest per annum on their stake, while a 15% cash bonus will be paid out if the club returns to Serie A within the term of any given bond.

Getty

Are there any notable players on Venezia’s books?

American businessman Duncan L. Niederauer is chairman of Venezia, a position he has held since 2019, so it comes as little surprise to find that there are a number of U.S. stars on the club’s books.

United States internationals Tanner Tessmann and Gianluca Busio have been plying their trade in Venice alongside fellow countryman Patrick Leal.

A squad that continues to pool talent from every corner of the planet boasts players from Finland, Cameroon, France, Norway, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Brazil, Israel, Suriname and Argentina within its ranks.

Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu, who will be heading to the 2022 World Cup finals with Wales later this year, spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Venezia, while former Manchester United winger Nani joined the club in January following a stint in MLS with Orlando City.

Who are Tifosy?

Tifosy Capital & Advisory are a “leading boutique sports advisory and capital solutions firm” that are purely sports focused and specialise in providing “an alternative solution to raising capital, connecting clubs to sports-focused retail, sophisticated and institutional investors through an online, transparent and fully regulated process”.

Article continues below

They have previously helped to deliver opportunities for fans to invest in Scottish giants Rangers, while also working with the likes of Inter, Juventus, Manchester United and Norwich City.

The company was co-founded by former Chelsea and Juve striker Gianluca Vialli – a man who earned 59 caps for Italy in his playing days – and are now working with Venezia to help take them back to where they believe they belong.

Further reading