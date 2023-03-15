How old is Cristiano Ronaldo - A timeline of his career so far

Cristiano Ronaldo, or Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, is arguably one of the greatest players to have graced the game of football.
He has several records to his name, such as the all-time highest international goalscorer, the player with the most official goals and also sits atop the UEFA Champions League all-time goalscorer's list.
He is currently playing for Al Nassr, having left Manchester United halfway through the 2022-23 campaign after losing his starting berth.
How old is Cristiano Ronaldo?
Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985, in the Sao Pedro parish of Funchal on an island called Madeira in Portugal. He is currently 38 years old.
When did Cristiano Ronaldo start playing football?
Ronaldo started playing football at Andorinha when he just seven years old. His father was the kit man of the club which further helped him settle down quickly in football. At 10 he joined Nacional and spent two years in that club.
When did Cristiano Ronaldo join Sporting CP?
At the age of 12, Ronaldo appeared for a three-day trial with Sporting and he was signed for a fee of £1500.
At which age did Cristiano Ronaldo make his professional debut?
On September 29, 2002, Ronaldo made his professional debut for Sporting against Braga in the Primeira Liga. He was 17 years, 7 months, and 25 days.
At which age did Cristiano Ronaldo score his first professional goal?
On October 7, 2002, at the age of 17 years, 8 months, 3 days, Ronaldo scored a brace against Moreirense in a 3-0 win. This was his first goal in senior level football.
Timeline: Major events in Cristiano Ronaldo's career
Event
Date
Age
Transfer to Manchester United
August 12, 2003
|18 years, 6 months, 8 days
Premier League debut
August 16, 2003
|18 years, 6 months, 12 days
International debut
August 20, 2003
18 years, 6 months, 16 days
UEFA Champions League debut
September 9, 2003
|18 years, 7 months, 12 days
First Premier League goal
November 1, 2003
|18 years, 8 months, 28 days
First UEFA Champions League goal
September 26, 2006
|21 years, 7 months, 22 days
First trophy (FA Cup)
May 22, 2004
|19 years, 3 months, 18 days
First World Cup appearance
June 11, 2006
|21 years, 4 months, 7 days
First World Cup goal
June 17, 2006
|21 years, 4 months, 13 days
First hat-trick (Against Newcastle United)
January 12, 2008
|22 years, 11 months, 8 days
First Ballon d'Or win
December 02, 2008
|23 years, 9 months, 28 days
Transfer to Real Madrid
June 11, 2009
|24 years, 4 months, 7 days
Real Madrid debut (Against Deportivo La Coruna)
August 29, 2009
|24 years, 6 months, 25 days
First goal for Real Madrid
August 29, 2009
|24 years, 6 months, 25 days
All-time Real Madrid top-scorer
October 17, 2015
|30 years, 8 months, 13 days
Euro Cup win
July 10, 2016
|31 years, 5 months, 6 days
Fifth Ballon d'Or
December 7, 2017
|32 years, 10 months, 2 days
Fifth Champions League
May 26, 2018
|33 years, 3 months, 21 days
First World Cup hat-trick (Against Spain)
June 15, 2018
|33 years, 4 months, 11 days
Serie A debut for Juventus
August 18, 2018
|33 years, 6 months, 14 days
Serie A first goal
September 16, 2018
|33 years, 7 months, 12 days
100th Juventus goal (Against Sassuolo)
May 12, 2021
|36 years, 3 months, 8 days
Serie A Golden Boot
May 23, 2021
|36 years, 3 months, 19 days
Return to Manchester United
August 27, 2021
|36 years, 6 months, 23 days
All-time international top-scorer
September 1, 2021
|36 years, 6 months, 28 days
800th Career goal
December 2, 2021
|36 years, 9 months, 28 days
50th club hat-trick (Against Norwich City)
April 16, 2022
|37 years, 2 months, 12 days
100th Premier League goal
April 23, 2022
|37 years, 2 months, 19 days
Transfer to Al Nassr
January 1, 2023
|37 years, 10 months, 27 days
First Al Nassr hat-trick
February 9, 2023
|38 years, 4 days