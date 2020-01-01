How much money do the Europa League 2019-20 winners get?

Success is lucrative business and the prize money on offer in UEFA's second tier tournament is well into the millions

winners are not only guaranteed silverware in addition to automatic qualification to next season's , the champions are also awarded a generous sum of prize money.

The cash float for Europa League champions is not as lucrative as that of the Champions League, but it is still a substantial amount of money,

Clubs participating in the Europa League accumulate more money as they advance in the competition, with the prize money growing the closer they get to the final.

The likes of , , and are all battling it out for Europa League glory this season, and here's what the prize money breakdown looks like.

How much will the 2019-20 Europa League winners earn?

Much like the Champions League, prize money for the Europa League is separated into fixed payments that are dependent on tournament participation, results & finishes as well as variables that are based on the value of the television market.

For the 2019-20 season, Europa League competition winners receive €8,500,000 (£7.5m/$10m). The runners-up earn €4,500,000 (£4m/$5m).

Group stage participation earns teams a base fee of €2,920,000 (£2.5m/$3.5m), while each win in the group pays €570,000 (£515k/$680k) and a draw €190,000 (£170k/$230k). Each group winner then earns €1,000,000 (£900k/$1.2m), while each runner-up receives €500,000 (£450k/$600k).

Teams who reach the knockout stage of the competition are then awarded additional prize money: €500,000 (£450k/$600k) for the round of 32, €1,100,000 (£1m/$1.3m) for the round of 16, €1,500,000 (£1.4m/$1.8m) for the quarter-finals and €2,400,000 (£2.2m/$3m) for the semi-finals.

Position Prize money Winners €8,500,000 Runners-up €4,500,000 Semi-finalists €2,400,000 Quarter-finalists €1,500,000 Round of 16 €1,100,000 Round of 32 €500,000 Group winners €1,000,000 Group runners-up €500,000 Group match draw €190,000 Group match victory €570,000 Play-off round elimination €300,000 Third qualifying round €280,000 Second qualifying round €260,000 First qualifying round €240,000 Preliminary round €220,000

Due to the impacts of Covid-19 on the 2019-20 season, and with revenue from ticket sales being axed due to the games being played behind closed doors, prize money to participating clubs will be essential.