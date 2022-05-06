How many trophies have Man City won? List of leagues, cups & achievements

Manchester City had been champions of England, savoured domestic cup success and lifted a European trophy prior to the arrival of Sheikh Mansour as owner in 2008, but the riches now on offer to the Blues have made them a trophy-winning machine.

Major silverware is now expected to be collected on an annual basis at the Etihad Stadium, with sizeable investment allowing them to become serious contenders for Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League crowns in each passing campaign.

How many honours have been collected in total by a heavyweight outfit, and how many of those have been secured since the Abu Dhabi United Group inherited the reins and transformed the club on and off the field? GOAL takes a look...

How many trophies have Man City won in total?

When it comes to major competition, with success enjoyed at the very highest level, City have collected 28 trophies down the years.

They have also won the second tier title on seven occasions, which added more silverware to the cabinet, while also emerging victorious in the Manchester Cup on a regular basis.

Competition Times won Years won Premier League 7 1936-37, 1967-68, 2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21 FA Cup 6 1903-04, 1933-34, 1955-56, 1968-69, 2010-11, 2018-19 League Cup 8 1969-70, 1975-76, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 Cup Winners Cup 1 1969-70 Community Shield 6 1937, 1968, 1972, 2012, 2018, 2019 Total 28 -

How many league titles have Man City won?

City have been crowned champions of England on seven occasions, with the first of those triumphs coming in 1936-37.

Legendary boss Joe Mercer then guided them to a second success in 1967-68, with arch-rivals Manchester United edged out by two points in the final standings.

A 44-year wait was then endured on the title-winning front, with the Blues dropping as far as the third tier at one stage, before a side managed by Roberto Mancini restored domestic dominance in 2012 – with Sergio Aguero netting the most dramatic of late goals in a final day showdown with Queens Park Rangers.

With the floodgates opened, City have gone on to lift the Premier League trophy four more times under Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola – with the latter overseeing three of those successes.

Division Season First Divison 1936-37 First Division 1967-68 Premier League 2011-12 Premier League 2013-14 Premier League 2017-18 Premier League 2018-19 Premier League 2020-21

How many times have Man City won the FA Cup?

City’s first trophy triumph came in the FA Cup back in 1903-04, with two more victories taken in before Mercer added to his impressive collection of honours in 1968-69.

The competition also allowed the Blues to get back in a winning habit following the arrival of Sheikh Mansour, with Yaya Toure netting an emotional match winner against Stoke in 2011.

Guardiola captured the oldest prize in English football as a part of a historic domestic treble in 2018-19, taking City’s total haul to six.

Season Result 1903-04 Man City 1-0 Bolton Wanderers 1933-34 Man City 2-1 Portsmouth 1955-56 Man City 3-1 Birmingham City 1968-69 Man City 1-0 Leicester City 2010-11 Man City 1-0 Stoke City 2018-19 Man City 6-0 Watford

How many times have Man City won the League Cup?

Getty Images

City have dominated Carabao Cup competition in recent times, with a run of four successive wins enjoyed between 2017-18 and 2020-21.

The League Cup was also captured in 2013-14 and 2015-16, with the Blues prepared to take any shot at silverware seriously, and they have now lifted that trophy on eight occasions – with only Liverpool (nine) sat above them on an all-time chart.

Season Result 1969-70 Man City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion (aet) 1975-76 Man City 2-1 Newcastle 2013-14 Man City 3-1 Sunderland 2015-16 Man City 1-1 Liverpool (3-1 on pens) 2017-18 Man City 3-0 Arsenal 2018-19 Man City 0-0 Chelsea (4-3 on pens) 2019-20 Man City 2-1 Aston Villa 2020-21 Man City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

How many European trophies have Man City won?

City’s inability to claim the Champions League crown has been well documented, with Guardiola unable to replicate the European success he previously enjoyed at Barcelona.

The Blues did reach the final in 2021, before coming unstuck against Chelsea, while also making two semi-finals and three quarter-finals.

While the intention is to break that duck at some point in the near future, a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup triumph from 1969-70 – under Malcolm Allison – remains the club’s only entry on a continental roll of honour.

Competition Season UEFA Cup Winners' Cup 1969-70

How many times have Man City won the Community Shield?

City have appeared in the annual curtain-raiser to a top-flight campaign on 13 occasions down the years.

Article continues below

They have emerged victorious six times, with seven defeats being suffered.

The Blues claimed what was the Charity Shield for a first time in 1937 and most recently in 2019 – when Liverpool were seen off on penalties at Wembley Stadium.

Year Result 1937 Man City 2-0 Sunderland 1968 Man City 6-1 West Bromwich Albion 1972 Man City 1-0 Aston Villa 2012 Man City 3-2 Chelsea 2018 Man City 2-0 Chelsea 2019 Man City 1-1 Liverpool (5-4 on pens)

All tables correct at time of writing on 06/05/2022