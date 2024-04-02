How many goals has Karim Benzema scored for France? Les Bleus star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

Karim Benzema is one of the greatest footballers in modern day football in terms of goalscoring.
The Real Madrid striker is not only known for the number of goals he scores every year, but also in terms of his creativity in building up play for his team.
For the national team, Benzema scored his first goal on his debut back in 2007 against Austria.
Just how many strikes does the Frenchman have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?
Benzema's total France goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
5
4
Euro
10
4
World Cup qualification
22
7
Euro qualification
12
5
UEFA Nations League
5
3
International friendlies
43
15
97
37
How many goals has Benzema scored at the World Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
2014 World Cup
6
3
2022 World Cup
TBC
TBC
7
4
Benzema's Euro Championships record
Edition
Games
Goals
Euro 2008
2
0
Euro 2012
4
0
Euro 2016
Not in squad
Not in squad
Euro 2020
4
4
4
0
World Cup qualification goals
Edition
Goals
2010 World Cup qualifiers
2
2014 World Cup qualifiers
2
2022 World Cup qualifiers
3
7
Benzema's friendly goals for France
Games
Goals
43
15
Benzema's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
Faroe Islands
2
Estonia
2
Jamaica
2
Honduras
2
Armenia
2
Portugal
2
Switzerland
2
Kazakhstan
2
*Data accurate as of April 2, 2024