How do you pronounce Napoli player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s name?

GOAL tells how to correctly pronounce the name of Napoli player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia...

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the 22-year-old footballer playing for Napoli in the 2022-23 season of Serie A, has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young talents in the game.

With 12 goals and 10 assists already under his belt this season in Italy's top flight, Kvaratskhelia's electrifying performances on the pitch have captivated fans and experts alike. His natural talent and dedication to the sport have been instrumental in his rise to stardom, making him a standout player to watch both in Italy and across the football world.

The more he becomes popular, the more his name is spoken by fans and pundits alike. But how is the player's name actually pronounced? GOAL has you covered.

How to pronounce the name Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

Kvaratskheila's name can be tricky to spell and pronounce when you read it on paper. To help the fans do it correctly, the player himself has appeared on video.

It is not everyday that football fans get to pronounce such a name. However, despite the perceived difficulty on paper, it is pronounced just as it is written: Kh-vicha Kvarats-khelia. The only thing to get right is the way the 'k' sound is produced - it has to come from the throat.

Why is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia called 'The Georgian Maradona'?

Born in Georgia in 2001, Kvaratskhelia began playing football at a young age and quickly demonstrated his exceptional skill on the field. He has continued to develop his game and catch the eye of scouts from top European clubs.

Despite his young age, Kvaratskhelia has become a star in his country and has earned quite a few caps already. His impressive performances this season have added to his growing reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

He is affectionately nicknamed 'Kvaradona' by his fanbase as they feel his dribbling style is similar to Napoli legend and all-time great Diego Maradona. This is also the reason why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is called 'The Georgian Maradona'. Just like the legend, he has started making a name for himself in Italy.

As Kvaratskhelia's club career continues to flourish, many experts are tipping him for a bright future in the sport. With his talent, dedication and hunger for success, he is poised to become one of the biggest names in football in the coming years.