How to get Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim take on Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim.

Hoffenheim will look to build on their home advantage after securing a 2–1 victory against Dortmund in their previous league meeting at the same venue in April 2026. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund aim to establish early momentum in the new campaign following a fourth-place league finish last season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga kick-off?

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund takes place at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim. Check the official broadcast listings in your region for confirmed kick-off time details.

Bundesliga - Game Week 2 5 Sept 2026 - 09:30 SNP Arena

How to buy Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets?

To secure tickets strictly through official club platforms, follow these channels:

Official Home Tickets

TSG Hoffenheim Ticketcenter: TSG Hoffenheim manages home end allocations directly through their primary online shop.

General Public Sale: Official open sales typically launch 4 to 6 weeks prior to kickoff through the club portal.

Secondary Resale Marketplaces

Secondary ticket platforms like StubHub carry available listings, though prices are generally marked up above official face value depending on demand.

How much do Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Bundesliga matches at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's PreZero Arena generally vary based on seating tier and category:

Official Face-Value Prices

Standing Tickets: Typically range from €14 to €19 depending on concessions and allocations.

Seated Tickets: Standard category seating generally starts around €20 to €28 for lower/upper tier seats, with premium central seating ranging up to €50 to €70 for high-profile fixtures like Borussia Dortmund.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Form

Hoffenheim's last five matches have produced two wins, one draw, and two losses, all in pre-season friendly competition. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, following a 3-0 defeat to the same opponents the previous day. Earlier in pre-season, they recorded convincing victories, including a 4-1 win over Greuther Fuerth and a 3-1 result against Holstein Kiel. Across the five matches, they scored 12 goals and conceded eight.

Borussia Dortmund's last five friendly results show one win, one draw, and three losses. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Roma, while they also fell 2-3 to Arsenal in a pre-season test. The sole win came against FC Tokyo. Dortmund scored five goals across those five matches and conceded eight, suggesting Kovac's side still has work to do defensively before competitive football begins.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on April 18, 2026, with Hoffenheim winning 2-1 at the SNP Arena in a Bundesliga fixture. Across the last five Bundesliga meetings, Hoffenheim have won twice, Dortmund twice, and one match ended in a draw. The five games have produced 16 goals in total, with both sides demonstrating an ability to score at home and away.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Hoffenheim finished the previous campaign in 11th place, while Borussia Dortmund ended the season in fourth.