Guus Hiddink has praised PSV’s performance last season, calling the league title “a testament to their dominance in the Eredivisie” in an in-depth interview with Voetbal International. The former PSV manager, who won the European Cup in 1988, singled out two players in Peter Bosz’s squad for special recognition.

“Two players symbolise this championship for me,” he says, launching his review of the Eindhoven side’s domestic triumph. “Let me start with Ismael Saibari. He’s had a very strong season, and in the Champions League he proved he can operate at a level beyond the Netherlands.”

Hiddink had already spotted Saibari before the attacking midfielder broke through at PSV. “A good lad, but at the time I didn’t think he was strong enough. We discussed that too. I told him I saw the potential for him to play at a higher level than the Netherlands. It’s great to see that he’s succeeded in doing so,” enthuses the retired manager, who has witnessed Saibari’s significant progress.

“He’s now much stronger, more dynamic, dominant in tackles, and always driving forward. That last trait is crucial,” says Hiddink, ranking the Belgian among PSV’s best. “It would be no surprise if top European clubs came knocking this summer.”

Turning to the second standout, he states, “Mauro Júnior was also crucial. He’s always available, can slot in across several positions, wins his duels, hardly ever loses the ball, maintains a high tempo and never has a weak game.”

In the view of PSV’s former manager, Mauro is indispensable to Bosz’s team. “Mauro may be underrated by outsiders, but certainly not in my eyes. I see his immense value to this PSV side.”

Both Mauro and Saibari are expected to start when the newly crowned champions travel to mid-table Sparta Rotterdam this weekend.