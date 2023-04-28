‘Hey Jude!’ - Jordan Henderson jokes about Bellingham to Liverpool transfer when asked his favourite Beatles song

- Henderson asked for favourite Beatles song
- Picked 'Hey Jude' and chuckled
- Reds interested in signing Jude Bellingham
WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson was asked to pick his favourite band between Oasis and The Beatles. After choosing the legendary Liverpool group, he was asked for his top song and said "Hey Jude". He then started laughing and pointed out that the comment would be seen as "controversial".
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool were regarded as one of the top candidates to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. However, it has been reported that the Reds have pulled out of the race to land the highly-coveted midfielder, leaving Manchester City and Real Madrid in with a good chance of signing him.
WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? Liverpool are out to boost their hopes of playing in European competition next season when they take on Tottenham on Sunday.