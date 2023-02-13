Heung-min Son delivers scathing ‘really poor’ assessment of Spurs & issues Champions League challenge vs AC Milan

Heung-min Son has delivered a scathing “really poor” assessment of Tottenham and set them a Champions League challenge against AC Milan.

Conte's side remain inconsistent

Win over City followed by defeat to Leicester

Serie A title holders next up in Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs, with Antonio Conte back in their dugout following an enforced break for health reasons, suffered a humbling 4-1 defeat away at Leicester in their latest Premier League outing – with that setback leaving them fifth in the English top-flight table. Son admits that collective standards need to improve in north London, especially with a tough European test at San Siro against Serie A champions Milan to come on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: South Korea international Son has said ahead of a meeting with the Rossoneri: “I wouldn't say we are confident, but words are not enough. We just have to go there and show on the pitch, that's the most important thing. I can stand here and speak all day but the most important thing is on the pitch. We have to be as a unit and we have to be all together in the same way. Of course, it will be really tough, don't get me wrong. We have to be more than ready, more than 100 per cent.

“We have only a few more days so we have to recover well, eat well, sleep well and go there and give it absolutely everything to achieve our aim. You learn more in a bad performance than in a good one. The performance was really poor and the fans deserve more than they received. We are playing in the Champions League on Tuesday, this was everyone's dream and we wanted to be in this position last year. This could be the most important game because it's a knockout stage so we have to bounce back stronger than ever. This will be a very important game. This could be the biggest lesson for us and this lesson should not be happening in Milan.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inconsistency is once again proving to be an issue for Spurs in the 2022-23 campaign, with defeat at Leicester coming on the back of what should have been a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over defending champions Manchester City.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? After taking in a trip to Milan, Tottenham have back-to-back derby home dates to take in against London neighbours West Ham and Chelsea.