'He's won what? Which trophy?' - Mourinho aims dig at Pochettino & Klopp ahead of Champions League final

The Argentine has earned respect for the progress Tottenham have made but his former Manchester United rival feels he should have won a trophy

Jose Mourinho has called out Mauricio Pochettino for his lack of silverware, even though he says he admires the manager.

The Argentine boss has not won any trophies with the three clubs he has coached, coming closest to tasting success in the 2015 League Cup when Spurs lost to in the final.

Although the London side's challenge for the Premier League title fell by the wayside, they can still be crowned kings of Europe as they gear up for a final against this term.

Pochettino has been the subject of special praise for the progress Tottenham have made despite not signing new players in the last two transfer windows.

He was tipped as a potential replacement for Mourinho following his dismissal from until the club hired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a three-year deal, while were said to be considering him before they brought Zinedine Zidane back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

And while Mourinho is a fan of Pochettino's work, he believes Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has the advantage heading into the June 1 clash in Madrid, as the German is more experienced in finals.

"They have the team, the players, the structures, and are good coaches," Mourinho said of Pochettino and Klopp in an interview with L'Equipe . "What did I have that was special the other season to win the final of the that I don't have today?

"He's won what, which trophy? I admire the work of Mauricio and Jurgen, both merit being successful with something huge, and there's nothing bigger than winning this cup, but one of the two is going to lose.

"Jurgen will be in his third final; I can't imagine the feeling it would be for him to have played three finals and not to win."

Mourinho is expected to return to management ahead of next season and has been linked with a number of French clubs.

But the 56-year-old refused to be drawn on potential moves to and , ruling out the former and staying quiet on the latter.

"It's impossible [to coach PSG]. You can't coach a club that's got a coach! Speak to me about a club where the door is open," he said.

"I don't have an answer [about Lyon]. I don't respond to that type of question. I've a lot of respect for all clubs - those that think of me and those that don't think of me."