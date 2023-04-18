'He loses every header!' - Man Utd & Liverpool warned off signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax due to glaring weakness

Former Netherlands and Ajax midfielder Wesley Sneijder fires warning at Liverpool against signing Jurrien Timber.

Jurrien Timber has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United

Wesley Sneijder feels Timber will struggle in England due to his diminutive stature

Timber has won just 41 out of his 85 aerial duels in Eredivisie

WHAT HAPPENED? The young Ajax defender was linked with a move to Anfield amidst rumours that his wife was looking for houses in Liverpool. But, Sneijder suggested that Timber isn't tall enough to compete in the Premier League. The 5''9' defender has been in fine form in the Eredivisie, but the former Netherlands midfielder feels he would face massive difficulties in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He’s a smart lad and a really good defender," elaborated the former Ajax player on the Dutch TV show Veronica Offside.

"But he loses every header and in England – against those wardrobes in the Premier League – that will be his downfall," said Sneijder when explaining the quality of attackers in England.

Timber's former teammate Lisandro Martinez received the same kind of backlash when he signed for Manchester United but he soon silenced his critics with exceptional performances.

"Lisandro Martinez is also small, but he can still jump and rise above players. I used to see that with [former Real Madrid team-mate] Fabio Cannavaro. He was also small but he won every header," suggested Sneijder.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Liverpool and Manchester United were closely watching the young Dutch international as they looked to bolster their respective defences. The Reds are believed to be leading the race to sign the Ajax defender but Sneijder doesn't approve of the move. Adding salt to the wound, Timber's stats in the air ain't satisfying either. The defender has won just 41 aerial duels and lost 44 out of the 85 he's competed in.

WHAT NEXT? With Jurgen Klopp looking to revamp his defence in the summer, the Reds could make an offer for Jurrien Timber then. The 21-year-old still has a few matches to showcase his worth before the Eredivisie comes to a close.