'He is shreddito!' - Ben Foster reacts to claims ripped Rob McElhenney put Wrexham players to shame on Las Vegas trip and says owner looked 'a million dollars'

Ben Foster called Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney a "shreddito" as the actor put Wrexham players to shame with his ripped body during Las Vegas trip.

Wrexham players went on a Vegas trip after promotion

Reynolds & McElhenney promised a Vegas trip

McElhenney's ripped body put the players to shame

WHAT HAPPENED? After a record-breaking promotion to League Two, Wrexham players jetted off to an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas for a monster party without supervision as boss Phil Parkinson rejected the opportunity. During a pool party on that trip, McElhenney pulled off his shirt to show his muscles and he looked way more ripped than the professional players. Foster revealed that the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star looked so chiselled that the players were "put to shame".

WHAT THEY SAID: "He put us to shame a little bit? He is shreddito. He looks like a million dollars. Honestly, I love it. I remember him actually taking his top off and I was like Jesus mate and he went that's just the phase I'm in for Always Sunny," Foster stated during a chat in Fozcast - The Ben Foster Podcast.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham players had a gala time in Vegas as they put their hair down spending time chilling by the pool during the day while dancing the evening away in famous nightspots. Their trip snaps went viral and fans did not let go of any opportunity to aim some light-hearted jibes.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Ryan Barnett Instagram

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will once again fly to the United States in pre-season to play against Chelsea at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina on July 19, followed by another one against LA Galaxy II on July 22 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. They conclude the tour with a match against another Premier League giant Manchester United on July 25 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.