Where to watch today's Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Orlando Magic (3-4) and Atlanta Hawks (3-4) square off Tuesday night in an Eastern Conference tilt. Tip-off at State Farm Arena in Atlanta is scheduled for 8 pm ET.

Orlando enters this contest looking sharper. The Magic are chasing their third win in a row after routing Washington 125-94 on the road Saturday. Atlanta had been riding momentum of its own but saw that run halted in a 117-109 loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Hawks will face off against the Magic in an exciting NBA game on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hawks and the Magic live on Peacock, NBC, and Fubo (in-market).

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic team news & key performers

Atlanta Hawks team news

The Hawks are now dealing with uncertainty around Trae Young. The four-time All-Star picked up a right knee sprain during Atlanta's win at Brooklyn on October 29. His availability has been labeled day-to-day. Jalen Johnson paced the Hawks with 23 points, 13 boards and five assists. Dyson Daniels followed with 18. Nickeil Alexander-Walker poured in 16 and Kristaps Porzingis finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Atlanta knocked down 50 percent of its attempts from the floor but went just six-for-23 from deep. Their defense kept things level entering the final period, though Cleveland’s 10-2 burst early in the fourth started to separate the game. Zaccharie Risacher never really found his rhythm and ended with eight points on four-of-eight shooting. Onyeka Okongwu added seven points on a two-of-seven night.

Orlando Magic team news

Orlando is still trying to make up ground after opening the season with just one win in their first five outings. The presence of Paolo Banchero, last season's Rookie of the Year, gives them a central force to lean on. The Magic will try to take advantage of a Hawks team that may be missing its main playmaker.

Banchero powered Orlando with 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Franz Wagner contributed 25 points along with six boards and three assists. Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Magic hit 51 percent from the field and went 12-for-36 from behind the arc. The real turning point came in the second quarter, where they blew the doors open with a 43-21 frame that gave them control for good. Jalen Suggs was quieter with six points on three-of-ten shooting, while Goga Bitadze came off the bench to provide 15 points and three blocks in 20 strong minutes.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 10/25/25 NBA Orlando Magic Atlanta Hawks 107–111 04/16/25 NBA Orlando Magic Atlanta Hawks 120–95 04/13/25 NBA Atlanta Hawks Orlando Magic 117–105 04/09/25 NBA Orlando Magic Atlanta Hawks 119–112 02/21/25 NBA Atlanta Hawks Orlando Magic 108–114

