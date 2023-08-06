Harry Maguire goes from zero to hero! Man Utd defender provides assist for Facundo Pellistri to snatch draw against Athletic Club after bouncing back from shocking mistake

Harry Maguire bounced back from another shocking mistake to turn provider for Facundo Pellistri as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Athletic Club.

United draw 1-1 with Athletic Club

Harry Maguire mistake gifts Williams opener

Pellistri scores injury-time equaliser

TELL ME MORE: United rounded out their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Athletic Club in Dublin. Erik ten Hag fielded an entirely changed starting XI from the team that beat Lens 2-1 on Saturday, with the side consisting largely of fringe and young players. Despite the wholesale changes, United started quick out of the blocks, with Jadon Sancho one player who made a strong claim to feature when United return to Premier League action in eight days time. The much-maligned winger lined up in the no.9 role and was played through on goal after just two minutes, but Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon saved with his legs.

United enjoyed the lion's share of possession, but it was the Spanish side who scored the only goal of the first half after pouncing on yet another Harry Maguire mistake. The out-of-form centre-back, who has been strongly linked with a transfer after being stripped of the United captaincy, gave the ball away 25 yards from goal with a lazy flick, allowing Nico Williams to race into the box and stab beyond Tom Heaton. Things then went from bad to worse for Maguire when large sections of the Dublin crowd started booing his every touch.

Little else of note happened before the interval - bar a biblical downpour - an United emerged for the second half with Hannibal replacing Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman cut an anonymous figure in the first half, doing little to suggest he has much of a future at the club. Hannibal, on the other hand, proved a handful for the Athletic Club defence, so much so that centre-back Aitor Paredes saw red with 25 minutes to go when he dallied on the ball and hauled down the Tunisian youngster.

It looked as though the highlight of the second half was going to be the standing ovation received by former United midfielder Ander Herrera, but 21-year-old forward Pellistri gave those in the Aviva Stadium something to cheer when he slammed home a 92nd minute equaliser. Maguire somewhat redeemed himself with a smart header across the box, which Pellistri slammed home with the final touch of the match.

THE MVP: Sancho was United's best player in the first half, and will be hoping to kick-start his United career after two mixed seasons at Old Trafford. Over the whole 90 minutes, though, Pellistri deserves the MVP tag, as he linked up well with Aaron Wan-Bissaka to keep the Athletic Club defenders on their toes. A last-minute equaliser will do his confidence good as he looks to feature more prominently this season, though he has been linked with a loan move in recent weeks.

THE BIG LOSER: If Maguire had any remaining hope left of starting United's Premier League opener against Wolves, then they've surely been extinguished now. The England defender just can't seem to catch a break whether playing in a friendly or competitive match. Judging by the reaction he received from United's fans after his latest error, it looks increasingly like all parties would be better off if they parted ways.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT UNITED? Now that pre-season is done and dusted, Ten Hag and his squad will turn their attention to their Premier League opener against Wolves. The Midlands side will be the visitors at Old Trafford for an 20:00 kick-off on Monday, August 14.

MATCH RATING: ⭐⭐⭐