Harry Kane can 'absolutely' win a trophy at Tottenham but Daniel Levy claims that ‘being a legend is also important’

Tottenham captain Harry Kane is yet to lift a trophy with Spurs but chairman Daniel Levy insists he can lift silverware with the club.

Levy wants to build Kane statue

Says striker can end trophy drought

Highlights Kane's legend status

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane's future is somewhat uncertain, with the captain out of contract in 2024 and yet to agree an extension. The captain has yet to win a trophy with Spurs but has become the club's all-time top goalscorer this season. Levy has insisted there is still time for Kane to get his hands on some silverware and also says he wants to build a statue of the attacker outside Tottenham's ground.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs… But being a legend is also important," he said during a discussion at The Cambridge Union Society. "The fact that he’s top scorer of Tottenham Hotspur, he’s making history. I hope one day that there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Levy also spoke about how the landscape has changed for Spurs since Kane first broke into the team and made it clear he is eager to end their trophy drought.

“When we first came in to Tottenham, winning was making sure we stayed in the Premier League. As time goes on and when get more successful it was about getting into Europa league and then the Champions League. Obviously the ultimate goal is to win the trophies," he added. "That is clearly what we are trying to do. It’s easier said than done.

"Am I happy that we haven’t won more than one trophy in the last 15 years? Absolutely not. But I also think we’ve had some fantastic times. Being in the Champions League a number of times. Despite the fact I feel sick that there’s a club in north London that’s a bit higher than us at the time, if I look back in the last five years we’ve been higher than them."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham take on Newcastle at St James' Park on Sunday in the Premier League.