Harry Kane sends message to Tottenham fans during Australia pre-season tour amid continued transfer links to Bayern Munich

Harry Kane posted a message on social media for Tottenham fans during Australia pre-season tour amid continued transfer links to Bayern Munich.

Kane wanted by Bayern Munich

Tottenham do not want to sell

Kane posts a message to fans on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lilly-whites have travelled to Australia for pre-season where they played their first friendly against West Ham, which ended in a 3-2 loss. Amid talks of a transfer to Bayern Munich, Kane continued to have the armband after new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou claimed that the England international is "totally committed" to the club.

After the loss, the striker posted several images of him training with his teammates and a picture where he is leading the team onto the pitch along with a caption that read: "Been great in Australia so far. It's a pleasure seeing fans in different parts of the world and thanks for the welcome we've had here. Good to get some minutes in the legs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have made two bids for the England captain, which have been turned down by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy as he values him at over £100 million ($130m) despite him having just a year left on his contract. The second bid was reported to be around £86m ($109m) after an initial approach of £60m ($76m) was rebuffed.

WHAT NEXT? Kane will fly to Thailand to play in Tottenham's next friendly against Leicester City on Sunday at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.