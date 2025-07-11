Harry Kane backed to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi longevity as Tottenham legend sees no ‘finish line’ in sight for Bayern Munich & England striker

Harry Kane is being backed to emulate the longevity of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with there no “finish line” in sight for the Bayern star.

That is the opinion of Tottenham legend Ledley King, who saw the England captain graduate out of Spurs’ academy system. Kane left north London in 2023 and broke his trophy duck last season when savouring Bundesliga title glory in Munich.

Prolific frontman Kane is now 31 years of age, but he has been showing no sign of slowing down - with more Golden Boots being collected in Germany. He is tied to a contract at the Allianz Arena through to 2027.

Kane’s game has never been about blistering pace, while he is always happy to drop deep and fill a playmaking role, and that should help him to remain at the top when heading towards his 40th birthday - much like GOATs Ronaldo and Messi.

Ex-Spurs captain King has told OLBG: “I don't think Harry Kane will be seeing the finish line just yet at the World Cup. I've obviously had a chance to be around Harry and I've seen just how professional he is, his attention to detail.

“He really looks forward to the big moments in terms of putting his name up there with the very best so he'll be looking forward to that but I don't think he'd be thinking about it being his last at all.

“I think that Harry, the type of player that he actually is, his intelligence, his passing ability, his ability to drop deep into a number 10 means that he can play longer, maybe late into his late 30s and still have a big, big impact.

“His technique is never going to go away in terms of his vision and creating passes, his shooting technique is still gonna be there. Teddy Sheringham was someone who played very late in his career and I see Harry kind of developing into that type of player.

“Less going in behind, like he does, but he has a very good balance in terms of being able to get on the edge of defenders but also coming short. I've always seen Harry as a player that's going to play late into his 30s. There is plenty of football left in his legs.”

Kane has stated a desire to grace the next FIFA Club World, which will not take place until 2029. That hints at playing on at the very highest level for some time yet, with personal ambition continuing to burn bright.