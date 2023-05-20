Harry Kane breaks Premier League record that Erling Haaland could still match as he scores incredible free-kick in what could be his final home game for Tottenham

Harry Kane scored a superb free-kick in Tottenham's clash with Brentford, breaking a record that Erling Haaland could still match.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane scored a stunning free-kick, as he bent an effort into the top corner after a lay-off from Dejan Kulusevski, in what could be his final home game for the club. The goal means that he has now scored in 25 different Premier League games, becoming the first ever player to do so, although Haaland has scored in 23 games this term, meaning he can still match Kane's feat.

