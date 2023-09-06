'Everybody needed closure' - Harrogate respond to Wrexham's collapsed deal for striker Luke Armstrong after Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side failed to meet transfer deadline

Harrogate will welcome Luke Armstrong back into the team after the striker saw a move to Wrexham collapse at the end of the transfer window.

Wrexham abstained from appealing failed transfer

Didn't complete documentation in time

Harrogate to bring Armstrong back into team

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham failed to complete the required documentation on time to sign the forward on deadline day and considered lodging an appeal to get the deal over the line, but ultimately decided against doing so. Their understanding was that they wouldn't succeed in overturning the EFL's decision and instead offered an apology to the striker for failing to bring him to Racecourse Ground in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Harrogate later confirmed that they have registered Armstrong in their squad and that he will be a part of the team at least until January. Armstrong trained with his team-mates on Monday and is ready to give his best under manager Simon Weaver after he got "closure" on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Weaver said in a club statement: "I think everybody involved in this potential transfer needed closure. We know now that we will have Luke Armstrong with us until January at least and that is a huge boost to us because Luke is a very good player. For both Luke and the club now it’s about moving forward. To do that, we will be sitting down with Luke tomorrow at training to make sure his mind is clear and that he is happy to return to match action."

Article continues below

He added: “Of course, as manager, I have full allegiance to Harrogate Town but emotionally Luke has been through quite the rollercoaster in the last seven days. Both Luke and his partner were excited by something new happening in their life and a lot of energy went into that so we need to make sure that he is alright. If not, we have to do everything we can to make sure he will be in the future."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will look to carry on without the services of Armstrong and get the three points when they lock horns against Doncaster on Saturday. Whereas, Harrogate will be desperate to return to winning ways in League Two when they take on Gillingham on the same day.