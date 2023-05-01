‘Happy’ Tyrell Malacia explains why he joined Man Utd as games stack up for Red Devils

Tyrell Malacia says he joined Manchester United in order to experience the stacked schedule that the Red Devils are currently taking in.

  • Dutch defender moved to England in 2022
  • Battling for minutes in left-back berth
  • Chasing down silverware & top-four finish

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League giants have found themselves competing on multiple fronts this season, with a top-four challenge approaching its conclusion. Erik ten Hag’s men have also brought a six-year wait for major silverware to a close in the Carabao Cup, while reaching the FA Cup final – where they will face neighbours Manchester City – and the quarter-finals of the Europa League. United have already taken in 55 games during the 2022-23 campaign, with Malacia figuring in 36 of those, but nobody at Old Trafford is complaining about the workload.

WHAT THEY SAID: Netherlands international full-back Malacia has told MUTV of the busy fixture list: “I like it. That's why I wanted to play in this competition [the Premier League] and for a big club. That's what you want to do. Play as many games as possible. So, I'm happy to be here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have already enjoyed a successful season, and appear destined to be playing Champions League football again in 2023-24, but Malacia insists there can be no letting up from them in the run-in. He added: “There's always work to be done. The manager's always demanding things from us, so that's important. But I think we have to watch our game and make sure we play for the Champions League. We have a lot of quality, so the quality is always there, so that's good. And I think we need that, as a club, as Manchester United, we always need quality.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Tyrell Malacia Manchester United 2022-23Getty ImagesTyrell Malacia Manchester United Erik ten Hag 2022-23Getty ImagesTyrell-Malacia-Man-Utd-2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? United will be back in Premier League action on Thursday when taking in a trip to Brighton.

