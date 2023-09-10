'I'm the right coach' - Hansi Flick defiant after woeful Germany are thumped 4-1 by Japan

Hansi Flick has insisted he is the right man to lead the German men's national team, after a humiliating 4-1 friendly loss to Japan.

WHAT HAPPENED? Two late goals from Takuma Asano and Ao Tanaka wrapped up a comprehensive Japan win, Germany's third straight defeat and their fourth in five matches. It's an extremely poor record as the country prepare to host Euro 2024 in just nine months' time, but boss Hansi Flick was full of fighting spirit when talking to reporters in his post-match interview.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We and the coaching staff are trying everything," said Flick, according to Bulinews. "I think we are doing well and I am the right coach." Expanding on the performance against Japan, he added: "We are really disappointed. Japan is a good team. We don't have the tools right now to beat a defence like that. We in German football have to wake up. Now we have to shake ourselves up and do better against France."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's a worrying time for Flick's side, as his acknowledgment of the team's current state suggests. As the host nation, Germany will be desperate to enter Euro 2024 in good form, and the safety of Flick's job is looking increasingly insecure. If things don't pick up soon, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the former Bayern boss axed before the start of the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? It doesn't get much easier for Germany, whose next international fixture is a friendly against 2022 World Cup finalists France. The match takes place at Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion on Tuesday night.