Ajax sharpshooter Sebastien Haller found the net twice in a breakneck opening half-hour in the Champions League against Benfica on Wednesday - but only one of those was to his side's benefit.

Haller went into the last-16 tie in fine form, boasting a stunning record in the European competition in particular.

After his early mistake, he redeemed himself as Ajax battled back into the lead following their early setback.

One at each end

It took 25 minutes for Haller to put his name on the scoresheet, but in Benfica's favour.

Sébastien Haller with ANOTHER goal... but at the wrong end! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/WYrGNfGew0 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 23, 2022

The ex-West Ham forward had the final touch to turn a low cross past his own goalkeeper and put the Lisbon side back level after Dusan Tadic had fired Ajax ahead.

In typical fashion, however, Haller did not wait long to atone, as just four minutes later he was celebrating at the other end after turning home a close-range rebound.

Sébastien Haller with ANOTHER goal... but this time at the right end! 💥 pic.twitter.com/s0fkXdtK0c — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 23, 2022

Record-breaker

That goal took Haller up to an incredible 11 in seven Champions League games, all of which have come in the current campaign.

No other player in competition history has netted as many in their first seven appearances, while he is also tied with Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African in a single Champions League campaign.

Article continues below

Slightly less positively, he became the 15th player to score in both nets in a Champions League match, and the fourth to do so in the knockout stages.

He is as a result the top scorer in the 2021-22 edition, leading Robert Lewandowski by two; while in all competitions for Ajax, Haller boasts 29 strikes in as many games.

25': ⚽️ Own goal

29': ⚽️ Goal



A busy four minutes for Sebastien Haller, who continues his Champions League scoring run 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/HpCaVUY5RY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2022

Further reading