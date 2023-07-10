No deal! Hakim Ziyech's future hangs in the balance as Chelsea wantaway rejects revised Al-Nassr offer

Hakim Ziyech will not join Al-Nassr anytime soon after the Chelsea winger rejected their revised contract offer, according to a report.

Ziyech seemed destined for Al-Nassr

Rejected move after revised offer

Al-Ahli could still sign him

WHAT HAPPENED? Ziyech looked set to join the Saudi Arabian side but the club altered their offer as they grew concerned about issues with his knee and hip in medical tests, and he has turned them down, CBS Sports reports. The revised deal would have cut his €15 million (£13m/$17m) basic salary by 40 per cent, though it included bonuses that would have taken his pay back up to the original figure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech could still end up at the Saudi Pro League, however, as Al-Ahli have expressed interest in him if they fail to land Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ziyech, 30, joined the Blues from Ajax three years ago but has not been able to secure a regular starting spot in the Premier League team. He made 18 appearances in the English top flight last season, but started only six of those.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ZIYECH? The Morocco international will hope to have his future resolved before the new season begins next month.