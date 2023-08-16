Is Hakim Ziyech finally leaving Chelsea? Galatasaray agree deal with Blues but remain cautious after failed PSG and Al-Nassr transfers

Chelsea and Galatasaray have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech, but both parties are remaining cautious after past failed moves.

Chelsea and Galatasaray reach agreement

Winger to undergo medical

Two moves have fallen through this year

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have accepted a permanent offer from Galatasaray for the outcast Moroccan winger, according to RMC Sport and Fabrizio Romano. However, neither side are getting carried away yet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That's because two moves for Ziyech have already fallen through this year. In January a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain collapsed because Chelsea failed to send the correct documentation in time. The 30-year-old looked set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia this summer, but he reportedly failed the medical due to a knee injury.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ziyech arrived at Chelsea from Ajax in a £33 million ($43m) move in 2020 but has never really settled at Stamford Bridge. He is not part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans and Chelsea want to offload him to make space for new arrivals.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZIYECH?: If Ziyech passes his Galatasaray medical then he will link up with Dries Mertens, Wilfried Zaha and Mauro Icardi in Istanbul.