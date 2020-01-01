Haaland right to snub Man Utd move as Dortmund the 'best place' for now, says Fjortoft

The former Norway international claims the teenage frontman made the correct call in looking to further his development in the Bundesliga

Erling Haaland was right to snub a move to , claims Jan Age Fjortoft, with the best place for him despite the Red Devils having visited by private jet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it clear ahead of the January transfer window that he was eager to be reunited with a fellow countryman at Old Trafford that he has previously worked with at Molde.

Premier League giants United did all they could to tempt Haaland into a switch to , with the talented teenager given superstar treatment in discussions over a deal.

More teams

He was, however, to take the decision to head for Germany , with Dortmund securing a prized signature ahead of many European rivals.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a stunning start to life in the , while maintaining a remarkable strike rate in the , and remains a target for top sides across the continent.

Talk of a future move to United or Real Madrid continues to rumble on , but Fjortoft believes the correct call was made in turning down their advances at this stage of Haaland’s career.

The former Norway international striker told ESPN FC : "He's unbelievable. I played with his dad, which makes me feel old. They've planned his career in a great way.

"He's from a club in Norway called Bryne, then he went to Molde which is the best club [in Norway] to develop young players, with a manager named Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"He had offers from around Europe including a club called , which isn't a bad place to play either.

"They went to Red Bull Salzburg because they felt that was the best place for him to develop.

"He did fantastic in the Champions League as we all see.

Article continues below

"He was wanted by clubs all over the place, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put himself on a private jet and went to Salzburg to talk him into going to Manchester United, but he chose to go to Dortmund because that was the best place to develop.

"Remember, he's playing with [Jadon] Sancho, [Marco] Reus, [Julian] Brandt - brilliant players who can put him into positions.

"The tradition Dortmund have in developing players – [Ousmane] Dembele going to , [Robert] Lewandowski going to Bayern, Dortmund can be up there."