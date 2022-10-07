'Haaland needs his own Golden Boot!' - Wilson wants Silver Boot introduced as 14-goal Man City striker blows rivals away

Erling Haaland appears nailed on for the Premier League Golden Boot, with Callum Wilson calling for a Silver Boot to be introduced for everybody else.

Norwegian striker has been a revelation

Well clear of chasing pack

Expected to shatter Premier League records

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City have seen their prolific Norwegian striker take the English top-flight by storm following his summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund, with 14 goals recorded through eight appearances in domestic competition – with that haul including three hat-tricks. Newcastle frontman Wilson is among those to have already thrown in the top scorer towel, with more records set to tumble around Haaland as he raises the bar of individual excellence.

WHAT THEY SAID: England international Wilson has told BBC Sport: “As strikers we are competing against that, do you know what I mean? So obviously for a striker you score the most goals, there’s a Golden Boot at the end of the season. That’s out of the picture, that’s gone. He needs his own boot and then we need another boot. We need a Silver Boot I think nowadays. We need a little something to make it fair. I think this year, personally, he is going to break the record for the most goals scored in a Premier League season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Another proven forward, West Ham star Michail Antonio, believes Haaland could become the first man to smash through the 40-goal barrier in a Premier League campaign. He said, in a scary message to the rest of the division: “I’m saying 45 goals, and I say that minimum.”

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland is the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Defending champions City, who are yet to lose a game this season, will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when playing host to Southampton.