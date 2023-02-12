Haaland hooked! Man City's top scorer subbed at half-time during Aston Villa thrashing

Star Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was substituted off at half time by Pep Guardiola against Aston Villa.

City dropped to third before kick-off

A win will put them second

Cruising to three points amid surprise sub

WHAT HAPPENED? Things were going swimmingly well for City during the first half against Villa with goals from Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez putting the home side up 3-0. However, during the break – despite having registered an assist for Gundogan's goal – Haaland was taken off for Julian Alvarez.

With Arsenal to play on Wednesday night at the Emirates, fans will have a nervous wait to learn the full reason behind this early substitution.

More to follow.