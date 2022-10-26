Haaland half-time substitution explained by Guardiola as Man City boss reveals fitness concern

Pep Guardiola has revealed why he took the decision to substitute Erling Haaland at half-time in Manchester City's draw against Borussia Dortmund.

City held to a draw by Dortmund

Haaland had fever and also suffered a knock

Leicester City participation in doubt

WHAT HAPPENED? City had a lacklustre outing at the Signal Iduna Park as they were held to a goalless stalemate by Dortmund, but accomplished their target of finishing top of Champions League Group G. Haaland was substituted at the interval after a subdued performance, with just 13 touches and one blocked shot, at his former stomping ground. Guardiola revealed after the match that the striker had a bit of temperature and also suffered a knock.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[There were] three things. I saw him so tired. Second one, he had a little bit of influenza in his body. Then the third, he had a knock on his foot. That's why he was not able to play in the second half," the City boss told reporters.

"I spoke with [the medical staff] at half-time and they were a little bit concerned, but I saw him walking more or less normally. We will see.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland did come out on the pitch after the final whistle to wave to the Dortmund fans, having spent two years at the club. He did not look uncomfortable while walking but a scan may be needed to reveal the full extent of the injury.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? City are set for an away trip to Leicester City on Saturday and Guardiola will hope that his top goalscorer can recover in time to feature.